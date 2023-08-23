This is historic movement and sounds the bugle for a developed India : PM Narendra Modi on Chandrayaan's successful landing on the moon.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 18:09 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
