I may be in South Africa but my heart has always been with Chandrayaan mission: PM Modi after successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 18:16 IST
- Country:
- India
I may be in South Africa but my heart has always been with Chandrayaan mission: PM Modi after successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- moon
- PM Modi
- Chandrayaan
- South Africa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Picture-perfect view: Chandrayaan-3 captures Moon and Earth in dazzling display of space ingenuity
Chandrayaan-3 gets closer to the Moon's surface: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 gets a step closer to historic landing at Moon's South Pole
Astronauts get first look at the spacecraft that will fly them around the moon
Russia launches lunar lander in race to find water on moon