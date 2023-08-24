SC dismisses pleas against HC order giving bail to former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain in rape case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 11:58 IST
- Country:
- India
SC dismisses pleas against HC order giving bail to former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain in rape case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jitendra Narain
- Andaman
- Nicobar
Advertisement