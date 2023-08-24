We have reached agreement on guiding principles, criteria, procedures for BRICS expansion process: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 13:30 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 13:29 IST
- India
