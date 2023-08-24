We have consensus on first phase of this BRICS expansion process: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at end of grouping's summit.
We have consensus on first phase of this BRICS expansion process: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at end of grouping's summit.
