We have decided to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE to become full members of BRICS: S Africa Prez Ramaphosa.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 13:33 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 13:32 IST
- Country:
- India
We have decided to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE to become full members of BRICS: S Africa Prez Ramaphosa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Argentina
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
- Ethiopia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Argentina free of avian flu after commercial farm outbreaks, ag secretary says; Factbox-Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug cuts heart disease risk in study and more
You aren't India because India isn't corrupt, India believes in merit, not dynasty: Union Minister Smriti Irani in LS after Rahul's speech.
Smriti Irani dubs Rahul Gandhi ''misogynist man'' for blowing flying kiss to Parliament that seats female members; says action lacks dignity.
Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over flying kiss in LS, women MPs lodge complaint with Speaker
No-trust motion: Smriti Irani hits back at Rahul Gandhi says, "You are not India because you define corruption, dynastic politics"