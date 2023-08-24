Defence Ministry approves proposals worth Rs 7,800 crore to enhance operational capabilities of armed forces: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 16:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence Ministry approves proposals worth Rs 7,800 crore to enhance operational capabilities of armed forces: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 7
- 800
- Defence Ministry
Advertisement