National Awards: Pankaj Tripathi is best supporting actor for 'Mimi', best supporting actress goes to Pallavi Joshi for 'The Kashmir Files'.
Updated: 24-08-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 18:12 IST
