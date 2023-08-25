Ready to move forward to deal with challenges, especially in a period of upheaval, war: Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis after talks with PM Modi.
PTI | Athens | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:25 IST
- Country:
- Greece
