Green shoots of pvt capital expenditure upcycle can be felt now because of high budget capex: FM Nirmala Sitharaman at B20 Summit.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:33 IST
