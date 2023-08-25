India and Greece support diplomacy and dialogue: PM Narendra Modi on Ukraine crisis after talks with his Greek counterpart in Athens.
PTI | Athens | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:47 IST
- Country:
- Greece
India and Greece support diplomacy and dialogue: PM Narendra Modi on Ukraine crisis after talks with his Greek counterpart in Athens.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FEATURE-From India to Lagos, can 'superfood' millet make climate comeback?
Instead of making 'wild allegations' against INDIA bloc, why not concentrate on governance: Sibal to Shah
Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jacqueline Fernandez to headline FIA India Day Parade in NYC
Indian economy has made significant progress towards controlling inflation: RBI Guv.
India extends support amounting to USD 246,852.71 to enhance flood resilience in Suriname