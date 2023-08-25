I thank people of Greece and President Sakellaropoulou for conferring on me Grand Cross of the Order of Honour: PM Narendra Modi in Athens.
I thank people of Greece and President Sakellaropoulou for conferring on me Grand Cross of the Order of Honour: PM Narendra Modi in Athens.
