Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attend G20 Summit in India, Kremlin spokesman says.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:09 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
