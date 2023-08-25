As a Congress man, I feel Rahul Gandhi should be prime ministerial face of INDIA alliance in 2024: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 17:20 IST
- Country:
- India
As a Congress man, I feel Rahul Gandhi should be prime ministerial face of INDIA alliance in 2024: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement