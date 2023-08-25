INDIA bloc's main aim is to oust dictatorial people from power, any differences among parties will be resolved through talks: Bhupesh Baghel.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
INDIA bloc's main aim is to oust dictatorial people from power, any differences among parties will be resolved through talks: Bhupesh Baghel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- INDIA
- Bhupesh Baghel
Advertisement