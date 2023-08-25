4 new districts to be created in Assam to improve administrative efficiency: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after 100th cabinet meeting.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-08-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 17:46 IST
- Country:
- India
4 new districts to be created in Assam to improve administrative efficiency: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after 100th cabinet meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
Advertisement