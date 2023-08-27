Russia's Investigative Committee confirms mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 27-08-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 16:21 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Investigative Committee confirms mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Investigative Committee
- Yevgeny Prigozhin
- Russia
Advertisement