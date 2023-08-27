Countdown for corrupt & oppressive KCR govt which is supported by Asaduddin Owaisi has begun: Home Minister Amit Shah at rally in Telangana.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-08-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 17:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Countdown for corrupt & oppressive KCR govt which is supported by Asaduddin Owaisi has begun: Home Minister Amit Shah at rally in Telangana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Glasses on door of Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi house found broken, police probe on
Owaisi asks PM Modi to condemn “targetted violence”, demolition drive in Nuh in I-Day speech
Charminar to get visitor plaza soon: Owaisi
Why is PM Modi running behind the Chinese prez for talks, asks Owaisi
Why is PM Modi running behind the Chinese prez for talks, asks Owaisi