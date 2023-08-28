We launched Jan Dhan Yojana nine years ago on this day; Besides financial benefits, this scheme has played key role in job creation: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 11:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 11:16 IST
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
