Driven by anticipated decline in battery prices, India's renewable energy capacity could exceed 500 GW by 2030: ISA DG Ajay Mathur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 12:14 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Driven by anticipated decline in battery prices, India's renewable energy capacity could exceed 500 GW by 2030: ISA DG Ajay Mathur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajay Mathur
- India
Advertisement