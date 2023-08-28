We ended CPI(M) rule in Bengal, now we will defeat BJP in Lok Sabha polls: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2023 13:41 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
