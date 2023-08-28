Reliance Industries Ltd has cumulatively invested USD 150 bn in last 10 years, says Chairman Mukesh Ambani at company's AGM.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Reliance Industries Ltd has cumulatively invested USD 150 bn in last 10 years, says Chairman Mukesh Ambani at company's AGM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mukesh Ambani
- Reliance Industries Ltd
Advertisement