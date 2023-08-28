Reliance will set up up 100 CBG plants that will convert agri-waste into gas over next 5 yrs, says Mukesh Ambani at company's AGM.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 15:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Reliance will set up up 100 CBG plants that will convert agri-waste into gas over next 5 yrs, says Mukesh Ambani at company's AGM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mukesh Ambani
- Reliance
Advertisement