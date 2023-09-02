Saw some Delhi govt ministers inspecting roads of late. Didn't see them do it in last one year: LG V K Saxena to PTI on G20 Summit prep.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 13:05 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
