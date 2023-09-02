Rajasthan Cong govt has given free hand to its MLAs for corruption; they fill pockets of their bosses in Delhi: BJP chief JP Nadda.
PTI | Sawaimadhopur | Updated: 02-09-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 14:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Cong govt has given free hand to its MLAs for corruption; they fill pockets of their bosses in Delhi: BJP chief JP Nadda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan Cong
- Delhi
- JP Nadda
Advertisement