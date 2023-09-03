GDP-centric view of world now changing to human-centric one; India playing role of catalyst: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 12:05 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
