On climate change, Prime Minister Modi says approach should not be restrictive but constructive; shouldn't focus on ''don't do this or that''.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 13:05 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
