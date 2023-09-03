Grand Ram temple to be ready in January in Lord Ram's birthplace. INDIA alliance cannot stop it. Cong blocked it for years: Amit Shah.
Grand Ram temple to be ready in January in Lord Rams birthplace. INDIA alliance cannot stop it. Cong blocked it for years Amit Shah.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-09-2023 14:12 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 14:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Grand Ram temple to be ready in January in Lord Ram's birthplace. INDIA alliance cannot stop it. Cong blocked it for years: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- INDIA
Advertisement