Cong trying to gain support in Rajasthan by invoking 'Hindu-Muslim' and the 'backward': BJP leader Rajnath Singh at rally in Jaisalmer.
PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 04-09-2023 13:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong trying to gain support in Rajasthan by invoking 'Hindu-Muslim' and the 'backward': BJP leader Rajnath Singh at rally in Jaisalmer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaisalmer
- Rajasthan
- Rajnath Singh
- Hindu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan: Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Jaisalmer's Ramdevra Temple ahead of Parivartan Sankalp Yatra
Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje visits Jaisalmer's Ramdevra Temple ahead of BJP's 3rd ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’
Rajasthan: Rajnath Singh to launch third ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ from Jaisalmer today
INDIA bloc members should apologise for insult to Sanatan Dharma or country won't forgive them: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jaisalmer.