INDIA bloc members should apologise for insult to Sanatan Dharma or country won't forgive them: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jaisalmer.
PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 04-09-2023 14:16 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 14:11 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
