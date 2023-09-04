Kapil Sibal tells SC he won't stand for NC leader Mohd Akbar Lone if he doesn't file affidavit swearing allegiance to Constitution.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 14:49 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
