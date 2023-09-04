Image of Municipal Corporation of Delhi under BJP rule that people had, will change after G20 Summit: Mayor Shelly Oberoi to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 15:05 IST
