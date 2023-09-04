Delhi got landfill sites during BJP tenure in MCD; we are cleaning, beautifying city under CM Arvind Kejriwal's leadership: Mayor Oberoi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 15:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi got landfill sites during BJP tenure in MCD; we are cleaning, beautifying city under CM Arvind Kejriwal's leadership: Mayor Oberoi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal's
- Oberoi
Advertisement