Russia's Putin sits down for talks with Turkish leader Erdogan aimed at reviving the Ukraine grain export deal, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 04-09-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 15:58 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Putin sits down for talks with Turkish leader Erdogan aimed at reviving the Ukraine grain export deal, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian lander experiences “emergency situation” during pre-moon landing manoeuvre
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft suffers technical glitch, space agency says and more
Russia says Ukrainian drones attack three regions
Russia's moon mission falters after problem entering pre-landing orbit
Russia says five people injured after Ukrainian drone crashed into rooftop of railway station in Kursk