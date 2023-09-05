Banks, stock exchanges and mutual funds should ensure customers nominate heirs to reduce quantum of unclaimed money: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 11:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Banks, stock exchanges and mutual funds should ensure customers nominate heirs to reduce quantum of unclaimed money: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement