I too belong to Sanatan Dharma. We should respect one another's religion, it's wrong to speak against others' faith: Delhi CM Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 13:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 13:23 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
