SC sets aside notification issued earlier for Ladakh Hill Council polls, directs issuance of fresh notification within 7 days.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 10:54 IST
- Country:
- India
SC sets aside notification issued earlier for Ladakh Hill Council polls, directs issuance of fresh notification within 7 days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ladakh Hill Council
Advertisement