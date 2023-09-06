Gandhi family made sacrifices for India's independence and unity: Congress chief Kharge at rally in Bhilwara in poll-bound Rajasthan.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-09-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 14:52 IST
- Country:
- India
