INDIA alliance makes BJP nervous, we spread message of Bharat Jodo through Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajasthan.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:00 IST
- Country:
- India
INDIA alliance makes BJP nervous, we spread message of Bharat Jodo through Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajasthan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- Congress
- Rajasthan
- INDIA
- Jodo Yatra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacts with Army veterans during his ongoing Ladakh visit
Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran appears before ED in fake antiquity scam
Congress will conduct caste census in Madhya Pradesh after winning assembly elections: Mallikarjun Kharge.
Congress will conduct caste census in Madhya Pradesh after winning assembly polls: Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress will conduct caste census in MP after winning assembly polls: Mallikarjun Kharge