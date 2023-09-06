Cong forms panels for Rajasthan polls; Sukhjinder Randhawa appointed convener of core committee, CP Joshi to head manifesto panel.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 16:00 IST
