Indian fintech industry projected to generate around USD 200 billion in revenue by 2030, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 17:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian fintech industry projected to generate around USD 200 billion in revenue by 2030, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shaktikanta Das
- Indian
Advertisement