PM ''Modi and co'' using Sanatan ploy to divert attention from Manipur violence, corruption, alleges TN minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-09-2023 10:35 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 10:32 IST
- Country:
- India
PM ''Modi and co'' using Sanatan ploy to divert attention from Manipur violence, corruption, alleges TN minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sanatan
- Manipur
- Udhayanidhi Stalin
Advertisement