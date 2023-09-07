WB assembly passes resolution by majority vote making Poila Baisakh (Bengali New Year) on April 15 as Bengal Day.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-09-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 14:24 IST
- Country:
- India
WB assembly passes resolution by majority vote making Poila Baisakh (Bengali New Year) on April 15 as Bengal Day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poila Baisakh Bengali New Year
- Bengal Day
Advertisement