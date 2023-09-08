Still being negotiated: European Council Prez on whether G20 will issue leaders' declaration in view of differences over Ukraine conflict.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 10:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 10:30 IST
- Country:
- India
