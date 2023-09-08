Over 220 G20-related meetings held in 60 cities across country, showcasing India's diversity and federal structure: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 15:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Over 220 G20-related meetings held in 60 cities across country, showcasing India's diversity and federal structure: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- G20 Sherpa
Advertisement