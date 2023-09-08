New Delhi Leaders Declaration almost ready, will be recommended to the leaders during the Summit: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 15:02 IST
- Country:
- India
New Delhi Leaders Declaration almost ready, will be recommended to the leaders during the Summit: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- G20 Sherpa
- New Delhi Leaders Declaration
Advertisement