JMM's Bebi Devi wins by-election in Jharkhand's Dumri assembly seat by over 17,000 votes, defeats NDA candidate Yashoda Devi.
PTI | Giridih | Updated: 08-09-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 15:32 IST
- Country:
- India
JMM's Bebi Devi wins by-election in Jharkhand's Dumri assembly seat by over 17,000 votes, defeats NDA candidate Yashoda Devi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yashoda Devi
- Jharkhand
- Bebi Devi
Advertisement