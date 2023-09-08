Climate crisis worsening dramatically, but collective response lacking ambition, credibility and urgency: UN chief ahead of G20 Summit.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 18:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Climate crisis worsening dramatically, but collective response lacking ambition, credibility and urgency: UN chief ahead of G20 Summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- G20 Summit
Advertisement