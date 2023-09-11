Russia and North Korea have confirmed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 11-09-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 16:57 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia and North Korea have confirmed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korean
- Russia
- North Korea
- Kim Jong Un
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kim calls for North Korean military to be constantly ready to smash US-led invasion plot
US hits North Korean and Russian accused of supporting North Korea's ballistics missile programme
The Kremlin and North Korean confirm that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia
South Korean media: North Korean train presumably carrying leader Kim Jong Un departed for Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travelling to Russia- Pentagon