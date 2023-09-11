ED custody of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, arrested in bank fraud case, extended till September 14 by Mumbai court.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 17:47 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
